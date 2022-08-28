Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for IMI’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

