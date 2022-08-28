Jetfuel Finance Price Reaches $22.80 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,348.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.80 or 0.00116297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

