Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $16,408,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

