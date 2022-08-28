JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 71,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,551,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,065,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $114.67. 11,276,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

