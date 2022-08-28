JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

