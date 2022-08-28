JulSwap Price Down 12% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $151,672.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

