Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in August

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
