Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in August

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

