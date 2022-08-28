KARMA Trading Down 6.9% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00117990 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00074993 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001778 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.