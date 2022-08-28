Kcash (KCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $94,561.00

Kcash (KCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $498,158.78 and $94,561.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 12% against the dollar.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “
