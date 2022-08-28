Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $133.90 million and $218,295.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

