KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $29.70 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

