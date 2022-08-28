Kemacoin (KEMA) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $6,215.14 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003585 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00154475 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009749 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Kemacoin
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.