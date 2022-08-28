Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

