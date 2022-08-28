King Wealth Makes New $33,000 Investment in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

