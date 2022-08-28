KingDeFi (KRW) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KingDeFi
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
