Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

