KIWIGO (KGO) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $60,280.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827658 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
