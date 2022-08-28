Koinos (KOIN) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Koinos has a total market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $16,541.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability. Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

