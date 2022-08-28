Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kubota Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $79.25. 13,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,478. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. Kubota has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

