Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 396,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

