Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $81.51. 1,237,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,105. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $86.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

