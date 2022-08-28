Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 177.6% in August

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,008,200 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the July 31st total of 1,443,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,008.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Leonardo Trading Down 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

