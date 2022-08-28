Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 935,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 493,971 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

