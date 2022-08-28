Lever Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,927.00 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Lever Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Lever Token has a total market cap of $87,663.61 and approximately $44,927.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 385,917.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

LEV is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

