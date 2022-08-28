Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,081 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

