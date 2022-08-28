Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $38.13 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $38,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

