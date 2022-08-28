Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Stock Down 4.0 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 14,615,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,517. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.