Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $63.31 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 5.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $63,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,492. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.