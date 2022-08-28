Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,465. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.