Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GIB traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. 161,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,652. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

