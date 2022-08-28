Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.