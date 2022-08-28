Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Tricon Residential worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 801,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

