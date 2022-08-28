Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00942587 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.42 or 0.99759039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,771,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.