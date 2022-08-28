Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.30. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $15,738,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

