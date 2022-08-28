Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 2.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

