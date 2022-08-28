Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $344.52. The company had a trading volume of 453,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,328. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

