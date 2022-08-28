Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 17,100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

