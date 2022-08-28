Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 2,290 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,007,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.1 %

META stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,023,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. The company has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

