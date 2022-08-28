Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 7,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 839,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

