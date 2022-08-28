Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 8,470 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 52,160 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 260,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,672,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.54.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.