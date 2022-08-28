Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $717,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

