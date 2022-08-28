Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

