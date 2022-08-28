Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $143.02. 4,347,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average is $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

