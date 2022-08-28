Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 839,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,963,000 after buying an additional 41,248 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

