Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 395,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 51,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 3.3 %

V traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

