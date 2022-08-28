Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $10.87 on Friday, reaching $286.25. 1,782,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $303.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

