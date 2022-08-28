Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 5,060,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

