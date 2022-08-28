Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 17,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $44.71. 7,581,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

