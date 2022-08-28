LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $753.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083937 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,764,616 coins and its circulating supply is 183,429,742 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

