Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
About Lumina Gold
